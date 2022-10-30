LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The predictions for this University of Louisville men’s basketball season were not encouraging. The Cards have been picked to finish as low as 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
But even the most alarming forecasts did not include this development:
A humbling 57-47 loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne Sunday afternoon at the KFC YUM! Center in Kenny Payne’s first exhibition game as the Cardinals’ head coach.
After making their first three field-goal attempts and surging to a 13-4 lead, the Louisville offense stalled and then disappeared.
The Cards led 28-26 at halftime but missed 14 of their first 16 shots in the second half, falling behind, 51-38. Louisville managed only 19 points in the second half.
Point guard El Ellis, expected to be Louisville’s top scorer, missed his first six shots. Ellis did not make a field goal until the final four minutes.
Jae’Lyn Withers led Louisville with 20 points. No other Card scored more than eight points. Louisville made 14 of 48 field goal attempts, 29.2%.
The Cards got no field goals from their bench in the first half and little offense from anybody in the second half as they struggled with turnovers and attacking the rim.
Payne’s starting lineup featured guards Ellis and Mike James, with Sydney Curry, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Withers in the front court.
Louisville made its first three field goal attempts — all on assists by Ellis. The first basket came on three-pointer from the right corner by James. It was followed by a Huntley-Hatfield layup and a three by Withers.
The Cards play their final exhibition Thursday at 7 p.m. against Chaminade. They open the regular season with three consecutive home games, starting with Bellarmine University at 9 p.m. Nov. 9.
