LOUISVILLE, Ky. (BC) — It was the kind of loss that made you wonder about the direction of the University of Louisville football program.
Matched against a 1-3 Boston College team that had not scored more than 21 points against its 3 FBS opponents, Louisville surrendered a 5-point lead in the final 7 1/2 minutes and lost to the Eagles, 34-33, Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The defense surrendered 449 yards to a Boston College offense that ranked last in the Atlantic Coast Conference in offense at 283 yards per game.
On offense, quarterback Malik Cunningham went to the locker room with an undisclosed injury in the fourth quarter. Halfback Tiyon Evans spent the second half on the sidelines wearing a boot on his injured foot.
Scott Satterfield went for it on fourth-and-4 on the Boston College 39-yard-line with less than five minutes to play. Instead of punting and trying to pin the Eagles near their goal line, he trusted backup quarterback Brock Domann to get the yards with a pass play.
Didn’t happen.
BC took advantage of the shorter field. They drove to the U of L 9, allowing Connor Lytton to kick a 26-yard field goal for the 34-33 win. The defense was unable to stop the worst offense in the ACC at winning time.
Domann threw four incompletions of the Cards’ final series and Louisville dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Let the howling begin. Any path to a winning regular-season now will likely require at least 3 wins over teams ranked in the Top 25.
The first half was a mess. The Cardinals crackled 70 yards for a touchdown on their first drive to move ahead, 7-0. It certainly appeared as if points would not be a problem.
But on their next five drives resulted in 29 yards and three points. They pushed to the BC 6-yard-line and were forced to settle for a field goal. They went for it on fourth-and-3 from the BC 49 and failed.
You could argue that BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec was Louisville’s best friend. He threw an interception on a tipped ball in the first quarter.
Jurkovec was simply warming up. He made a play that was a sure nominee for Dumbest Play of the Year. Chased by U of L linebacker Monty Montgomery, Jurkovec was in serious trouble at the BC 48.
A reasonable quarterback would have taken a sack. Or thrown the ball out of bounds. Reason escaped Jurkovec. He threw a backwards pass that was uncatchable. It was also a free ball. U of L defensive end Yaya Diaby ran it down for 31-yard loss at the BC 17.
The Cards needed two plays for Cunningham to score from the 6, bumping Louisville ahead, 16-14, after James Turner’s extra point was blocked.
The teams traded touchdowns to finish the half, sending Louisville into intermission with a 23-21 advantage.
Louisville remains on the road next week. The Cards visit Virginia for a game that will kickoff at noon in Charlottesville.
The Cavaliers are 2-2, losing to Syracuse and Illinois, while defeating Old Dominion and Richmond. They will play at Duke Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
