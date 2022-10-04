LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday's game at Virginia will the 43rd game with Scott Satterfield directing the University of Louisville football program.

Year four, game six.

It will be the first game under an altered coaching dynamic: On Tuesday, Satterfield said he switched his coaching emphasis. He will devote more time to the Cards' defense and special teams and entrust more of the offense to coordinator Lance Taylor.

The obvious question: Why now?

Satterfield was hired at Louisville before the 2019 season because of his reputation as a play-caller and ability to create a balanced offensive attack. Many have considered him the team's offensive coordinator since Dwayne Ledford left for the Atlanta Falcons after the 2020 season.

I asked Satterfield if anything specifically prompted him to make this change in year four.

"Yeah, losing games," Satterfield said. "That's it. Got to find ways to win, man."

If you were looking for the soundbite of where the Cardinals sit during their disappointing 2022 season, that is the only nominee you need.

Not the soundbite about quarterback Malik Cunningham's status for the Cards' game Saturday at Virginia being uncertain because Cunningham suffered a pair of blows to the head in the second half of Louisville's loss at Boston College last Saturday.

Not his answer about having faith in backup quarterback Brock Domann to deliver if doctors do not clear Cunningham to play against the Cavaliers.

Not the sound about Satterfield also being uncertain about the availability of halfbacks Tiyon Evans and Trevion Cooley because of leg injuries.

Not even any discussion about the Cardinals sitting as three-point road favorites against a sagging Virginia program that is also winless in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 2-3 overall.

None of that. Satterfield must help the defense because the defense needs help.

We have officially reached the point of the season where winning is the only thing that matters to the Cardinals. They have already lost three ACC games — Syracuse, Florida State and BC — to programs that Louisville defeated last season.

The numbers are the numbers. In 2021, Louisville beat Syracuse, FSU and BC by a combined 60 points. In 2022, the Cards have lost to the same three programs by a combined 29 points.

You can nominate Virginia as the most winnable game left on the schedule. It's certainly the most winnable road game, considering the Cards' final two away games are Clemson and Kentucky.

There's no road to a winning season that does not include beating Virginia.

There's also no road to a winning season that does not include serious improvement from the defense. In the Cards' three defeats, they have allowed an average of 33.3 points and 447 yards.

"For me and running this program, I think there's some things certainly that need to be different," Satterfield said.

"I've got to spend more time helping all facets of the game, particularly defensively and on special teams. This week, that's what I'm going, more time on that side of the ball as soon as we got back. ...

"... If I can help two or three plays, maybe that's the two or three plays that will be the difference to win football games.

"You know, we're certainly in the business of winning, and that's where we've fallen short. We have to win these games."

Breaking down the answers from Satterfield and defensive coordinator Bryan Brown during U of L's weekly scheduled media session Tuesday, the play that stung the Cardinals was Phil Jurkovec's 69-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers midway through the third quarter.

Flowers is a terrific player. You tip your cap to the 57-yard touchdown catch Flowers made in the second quarter. He caught the ball between two defenders.

But there was not a Louisville defender within five yards of Flowers on the second TD catch. Brown took the blame for that one. He said he made a bad defensive call, one that left strong safety Josh Minkins overmatched against a faster receiver. BC pounced.

Brown said Satterfield told him about the change to the way they staff operates Sunday. Brown said that he did not consider the decision a criticism of his performance.

"Not at all," Brown said. "He came to me on Sunday after the game. We sat down and talked. And it's just great man.

"We've been together for so long. We're a family. And I think you've got to take constructive criticism a lot. I don't take that as a slight from him. We're just trying to win football games."

The Cardinals will not win football games unless the defense improves. Louisville ranks in the bottom half of the ACC in scoring defense, rushing defense and total defense. They have ranked in the bottom half of the league in total defense in three of the four seasons Brown has been in charge.

Maybe more involvement from Satterfield will change that. If not, the questions will only get more difficult around Louisville football.

