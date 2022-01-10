LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Conference play is here. That means one thing:
Every week at least 8 to 15 teams ranked in the Associated Press men’s college basketball Top 25 poll will lose.
Last week the number was 12. I’ll try to keep a running tally.
1. Baylor (15-0) — The rules I just mentioned do not apply to the Bears.
2. Gonzaga (12-2) — The Zags get Mark Pope and BYU this week — but it’s in Spokane. They won’t lose.
3. UCLA (10-1) — The Bruins returned from a 26-day break to defeat Long Beach State and California. It’s been a good bit since Mick Cronin’s team has been tested.
4. USC (13-0) — Are the Trojans the most anonymous 13-0 team in the history of college basketball?
5. Michigan State (13-2) — Beating Louisville launched the Spartans on an 8-game winning streak.
6. Arizona (12-1) — When was the last season the Pac-12 had three of my top six teams?
7. Auburn (14-1) — Gary Parrish of CBS Sports says the Tigers are the second-best team in the country. He might be right.
8. Kansas (12-2) — The Jayhawks were good enough to win at Oklahoma State but not at Texas Tech.
9. Houston (14-2) — Ken Pomeroy’s power formula says the Cougars are the third-best team in the country. His numbers might be right.
10. Duke (12-2) — Could the Blue Devils make it back-to-back losses at Wake Forest Wednesday night? Stop smiling.
11. Purdue (13-2) — I still believe the Boilermakers will win the Big Ten, but Matt Painter might have a point guard issue.
12. LSU (14-1) — Beating Kentucky and Tennessee is a very solid week, even if both games were in Baton Rouge.
13. Illinois (11-3) — The Illini are tied with Michigan State atop the Big Ten. Don’t sleep on them.
14. Kentucky (12-3) — The Wildcats are 0-2 on the road — and that is where they play three of their next four.
15. Villanova (11-4) — My weekly reminder that three of Nova’s four losses were to UCLA, Purdue and Baylor.
16. Ohio State (10-3) — The Buckeyes bounced back from their loss to Indiana by handling Northwestwern Sunday.
17. Loyola Chicago (11-2) — Speaking of a team with only good losses, the Ramblers' only stumbles have been against Michigan State and Auburn.
18. Wisconsin (13-2) — Who had a better week than the Badgers, taking down Purdue on the road, Iowa at home and Maryland on the road?
19. Iowa State (13-2) — If the Cyclones lose at Kansas Tuesday, that will be three losses in four games. They’ll be gone from the Top 25 by the end of the month.
20. Texas Tech (11-3) — The Red Raiders get their shot to knock off Baylor Tuesday in Waco.
21. Providence (14-2) — Sorry, I can’t explain that 32-point loss at Marquette.
22. Seton Hall (11-3) — I read on Twitter that Maryland fans were chanting Kevin Willard’s name on Sunday night.
23. Xavier (12-2) — This portion of the rankings is brought to you by the Big East office.
24. Oklahoma (12-3) — Porter Moser is off to a solid start in Norman.
25. Alabama (11-4) — When you lose to Missouri, you’re lucky to stay in the rankings.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.