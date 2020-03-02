LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — After the Associated Press publishes this week’s college basketball Top 25 poll at noon Monday, only two ballots remain — March 9 and March 16.
When the NCAA Tournament starts, the poll stops. That’s how close we are to the finish line.
Will Kansas make it to the finish line atop the poll? Could Dayton finish the season ranked No. 1? Will Kentucky bury the loss to Evansville by finishing in the Top 5 or Top 3?
Who said the regular season was insignificant?
My ballot:
1. Kansas (26-3) — The Jayhawks could lose at Texas Tech Saturday.
2. Dayton (27-2) — Raise your hand if you thought Anthony Grant would have a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
3. Gonzaga (29-2) — Take your shots at the Zags while you can.
4. San Diego State (28-1) — The Aztecs made a nice comeback at Nevada Saturday.
5. Kentucky (24-5) — As I said Saturday, among teams from the six major conferences only Kansas is hotter than Kentucky.
6. Baylor (25-3) — TCU?
7. Seton Hall (21-7) — Kevin Willard has already clinched a share of the Big East title.
8. Florida State (24-5) — Strange things happened at Clemson this season.
9. Maryland (23-6) — The Terps are capable of blowing the Big Ten title.
10. Oregon (22-7) — Yes, I know the Ducks trail UCLA in the Pac-12.
11. BYU (24-7) — Mark Pope’s team has won nine straight.
12. Louisville (24-6) — A fun Saturday at Virginia ahead.
13. Creighton (22-7) — I wasn’t expecting a 20-point loss at St. John’s.
14. Duke (23-6) — Five of Duke’s six losses have been to unranked teams.
15. Villanova (22-7) — The loss to Providence Saturday was the third home loss for Jay Wright’s team.
16. Michigan State (20-9) — The Spartans looked the part at Maryland.
17. Wisconsin (19-10) — Kobe King left and the Badgers got better.
18. Auburn (24-5) — No penalty for playing Kentucky tough but losing in Rupp.
19. Iowa (20-9) — Luka Garza seems to be the front-runner for player of the year.
20. Ohio State (20-9) — The Buckeyes have officially emerged from their slump.
21. Houston (22-7) — Kelvin Sampson is making the Cougars an NCAA Tournament fixture.
22. Stephen F. Austin (26-3) — All they do is win.
23. Virginia (21-7) — Tony Bennett has a Top 25 team without Top 25 talent — again.
24. Penn State (21-8) — The Nittany Lions have lost three of four.
25. East Tennessee State (27-4) — Steve Forbes will be a hot name on the coaching carousel by the end of the month.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.