LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Sources say some observers were miffed when I ranked the Kentucky game the fourth most important collision on the University of Louisville's football schedule.
Now it’s time to rank the 12 games the Wildcats are currently scheduled to play.
If the Louisville game batted leadoff, I would rank it first for the Wildcats. It doesn’t, so it isn’t. Unless the Southeastern Conference shuffles the posted schedules because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Wildcats will close their season at Cardinal Stadium.
U of L is not UK’s most important game. But it’s also not fourth. End of tease.
Here are my rankings:
1. At Florida, Sept. 12 — The Gators are a trendy top-10 pick in the preseason magazines. PickSixPreview put the Gators in the national playoff, ranked third behind only Clemson and Ohio State.
I’ve seen several forecasts that Dan Mullen has Florida positioned to topple Georgia atop the East Division of the SEC. UK has punched in Florida’s weight class three straight seasons, although coach Mark Stoops’ program has only finished the job once. If the Wildcats want to make a statement, this is their chance.
2. At Tennessee, Nov. 7 — The Volunteers vaulted over the Wildcats in the SEC East standings last season for the first time since 2016. Jeremy Pruitt has turned into a recruiting machine, and the Vols are talking Top 25 or better. If Kentucky is serious about making a move in the East, the Wildcats need to beat Tennessee more than once or twice per decade.
3. At Louisville, Nov. 28 — Some would argue the Wildcats have been miles ahead in this series the past two years, nearly doubling the Cardinals in yardage in 2019. For UK, it’s more than a rivalry game. It’s the only nonconference game of substance on the schedule.
4. South Carolina, Sept. 26 — Coach Will Muschamp ranked seventh on Dennis Dodd’s hot seat list at CBSSports.com. Lindy’s preseason magazine included him on a similar list. Muschamp is 26-25 over four seasons in Columbia, South Carolina. His star power has faded. Gamecocks fans have suffered watching America drool over Dabo Swinney and Clemson. After winning four straight over South Carolina, UK gave one to the Gamecocks last season. Can’t do that again.
5. At Missouri, Oct. 24 — Eli Drinkwitz has replaced Barry Odom at Mizzou because (in part) Odom could not keep the Tigers ahead of Kentucky the way Gary Pinkel did. Drinkwitz must replace 11 starters, including his quarterback. Consider it Kentucky’s most-winnable SEC road game.
6. Mississippi State, Nov. 14 — Mike Leach’s name was tossed around before UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart hired Joker Phillips and Mark Stoops. State was desperate for sizzle after two dreary seasons from Joe Moorhead. State is the sixth-best job in the SEC West, which gives Leach the necessary chip on his shoulder. In Lexington, Kentucky, the Wildcats must win this one against a coach starting a rebuild.
7. Georgia, Nov. 21 — Georgia keeps waiting for Kirby Smart to win a national title, something he was not able to do after recruiting Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm or Justin Fields to play quarterback. The Bulldogs will rely on Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman at QB, but it’s their thunderous talent across the offensive and defensive lines that make this a mammoth assignment for Kentucky.
8. At Auburn, Oct. 3 — I’ve seen Auburn ranked No. 9 (Street & Smith’s); No. 11 (Lindy’s); No. 13 (Athlon); No. 22 (Phil Steele) and No. 26 (Pick Six Preview). So, this would be a quality win. I just question that Kentucky can grab it.
9. Vanderbilt, Oct. 17 — If you lose to Vanderbilt, the rest of this season doesn’t matter.
10. Eastern Michigan, Sept. 3 — Phil Steele reports that EMU has won more Big Ten road games the last three seasons than Rutgers or Maryland. But Rutgers and Maryland are awful.
11. Kent State, Sept. 19 — Maybe the Wildcats will catch the Golden Flashes looking ahead to Alabama, Kent State’s opponent the following week.
12. Eastern Illinois, Oct. 10 — The Panthers lost to Eastern Kentucky and Murray State last season. Serious questions only.
