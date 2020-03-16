LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is not the first time I’ve said this, and it won’t be the last:
I realize sports is not important today. In fact, it’s impossible to ignore how unimportant it has become. Every time I start writing something, I pause every 15 minutes to check for health, economic and community news that has my attention, too.
But sports also has its place as a distraction for people who consider it a slice of normalcy.
In that spirit, my plan is to collect and present sports items most days for everybody who needs a break from the serious developments around us.
And, if you have ideas or news to share, email me at rbozich@wdrb.com. Stay safe and healthy.
Considering the stories coming from Europe: I wondered about the former Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and Western Kentucky basketball players competing professionally there.
I thought that former U of L guard Peyton Siva was in Italy, which has been hit harder by the coronavirus than most countries. He isn’t. Siva plays in Berlin, Germany.
I exchanged messages with him. He said things were starting to shut down in the pro leagues there and that his team, Alba Berlin, told players they could return home. Siva said, “airports are so crazy we might wait a little.”
Siva said that he was also thrilled that Rick Pitino, his coach at Louisville, was hired to coach at Iona College. Like many of Pitino’s former players, he congratulated Pitino.
Siva wrote this: “I was really happy for him. He’s probably one of, if not the strongest mentally man I know. The scrutiny he gets and still goes out with a smile on his face is amazing. I can’t wait to see the great things he does with Iona.”
*The news was not as uplifting for another of Pitino’s former players. Scott Padgett, the former St. Xavier High School star who played for Pitino at Kentucky, was dismissed after six seasons at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.
Padgett’s team lost 15 of its final 17 games, finishing 10-23 for his fourth losing season.
With Wofford, East Tennessee State and North Carolina-Greensboro, the Southern Conference is ultra-competitive. Samford finished 20-16 in 2017, but like many mid-major programs, the Bulldogs were hurt by graduate transfers.
Padgett should have had his best team last season, but he lost guard Christen Cunningham to Louisville, forward Wilson Wyatt to North Carolina State and guard Justin Coleman to Arizona.
Three big hits.
Padgett remains one of my all-time favorite former Kentucky players. He matured greatly under Pitino and Tubby Smith after his academic issues in 1996. Without Padgett, Kentucky does not win the 1998 NCAA title. He and former U of L quarterback Dave Ragone teamed for an entertaining radio show for a year, not long after Padgett finished playing in the NBA.
I exchanged several texts with Padgett on Monday. He said this:
“(I) Chose a business that you get hired to get fired. The Lord has a new plan for me & I’m looking forward to seeing what it is.”
Padgett will bounce back — soon.
*I received my e-ballot for the Wooden Award on Monday. It will be presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club to the top player in college basketball this season, the game’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
Before the events of the last week, the winner was scheduled to be announced April 1 at 6:30 p.m.
The only local player to make the list of 15 finalists was Louisville forward Jordan Nwora.
Voters are asked not to reveal their ballot, so I won’t. But I can say that the top candidates were Obi Toppin of Dayton; Markus Howard of Marquette; Luka Garza of Iowa; Payton Pritchard of Oregon and Myles Powell of Seton Hall.
*And, finally, how excited was Archie Miller’s Indiana University team to return to the post-season?
The folks at the IU basketball Twitter Account posted this video:
More than a moment.Our memories together will last a lifetime.#OneShiningMoment | #IUBB pic.twitter.com/rfAwfh0DdI— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 16, 2020
Stay safe — and wash those hands.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.