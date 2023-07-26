BOZICH | The Ville chases 2nd win, record TBT crowd Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The magic number is 1,722.

That is how many more people The Ville needs to attract to Freedom Hall on Thursday night to set the attendance record for The Basketball Tournament.

I think they can do it.

Let me rephrase that: I think they will do it.

"Why wouldn't we?" Ville coach Mark Lieberman said Wednesday when I asked him about breaking the TBT record of 7,202 set in Wichita on Tuesday night.

The announced crowd Tuesday when The Ville won its opener, 91-67, on a Russ Smith three-pointer was 5,463.

1:27 +3 BOZICH | The Ville parties like it's 2013 in 91-67 TBT win over War Ready The Ville, a team featuring nine former Cardinals, ran War Ready, a team with mostly former Auburn players, all the way to Opelika in their opening game in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

Like Lieberman, I believe there were more than 5,400 people in the building. The lower level was full on both sides between the baselines, and there were plenty of people in the upper arena.

"I think they quit counting before everybody got inside," Lieberman said.

Either way, the folks who were there Tuesday will be the best sales people to get more folks in the historic venue at 8 p.m. Thursday when The Ville plays a team from Jackson, Tennessee, that features former Louisville guard Chris Jones.

On Tuesday, fans saw two hours of entertaining basketball that brought former U of L players like Montrezl Harrell, Jordan Nwora and Darrell Griffith to their feet. Harrell stood and encouraged his friends from his front row seat across from The Ville bench. I asked him if he will be back Thursday.

"Of course," he said.

Smith and Peyton Siva have not lost their compelling emotional connection. They combined for 26 points, nine assists, four rebounds and four steals.

"It's like riding a bike," Siva said. "Playing with Russ, I know his tendencies. Nothing's changed. We're just a little older and a little wiser."

Kyle Kuric looks conditioned to compete in a triathlon.

Wayne Blackshear made a three-pointer. Chinanu Onuaku showed why he is enjoying a fine professional career in Israel. Chane Behanan fed off the energy of the crowd.

"I got a lot of texts from people who said they felt like it was back like 10 years ago," Behanan said. "I felt the same way. I'm glad we came out and put on a show. My adrenaline was going all night. It was an amazing feeling."

Nick Mayo played at Eastern Kentucky, not Louisville, but his vicious dunk ranked No. 2 on ESPN's Top 10 plays.

It was good stuff — good enough to translate into a record crowd Thursday.

"I'm looking forward to Thursday," said former Bellarmine guard Chris Dowe. "I can only imagine what it will be like."

A record crowd?

"Definitely," Behanan said. "The word is out."

Smith turned down an opportunity to earn $1,000 when he made his game-ending shot, a three-pointer from the right wing that put The Ville at its target score of 91 points. All he had to do was slide into the pair of complimentary Puma sneakers. As part of its sponsorship, Puma gives every competing player a pair of sneakers.

Because the Elam Ending with its target score ensures a game-winning shot or free-throw in every game, Puma awards $1,000 to a player who makes the game-winner if they're wearing Puma sneakers.

Smith declined to wear his Pumas — and the shot at $1,000. His favorite player was NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady. Smith only wears T-Mac shoes, which are made by Adidas.

"I've got too much sweat equity in my T-Macs to take them off," Smith said.

I had one more question for Smith: The player who makes the winning shot in the TBT championship game wins $10,000 if he is wearing Pumas.

Are you going to turn down $10,000, Russ?

"I'll have to think about that one," he said.

Smith's game-winner would have have most coaches tossing a clipboard. It was off the dribble. It was contested. Smith took it without trying to break down the defense. He also took it without hesitation.

None of his teammates were surprised that Smith launched, especially Siva.

"I think all of Louisville knew Russ was taking that last shot," Siva said. "I don't think there was a person in the gym that didn't know Russ was going to take the last shot.

"If they had betting odds on Russ taking the last shot, I would have put my house on it."

Several players on The Ville talked to their former coach Rick Pitino following the victory. Pitino was not familiar with the Elam Ending rules. After Smith made his game-winner, Pitino sent out this Tweet:

Some things never change!! https://t.co/9HS6EU2wK1 — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) July 26, 2023

"He honestly thought we gave up a 19-point lead because he thought it was a just a regular game-winner," Siva said. "He didn't know about the Elam Ending so he thought we came back and Russ had to hit a shot to win it. He was just happy to see Russ doing Russ things."

Neither Mayo nor Dowe played for U of L. They were dazzled by the atmosphere in Freedom Hall on Tuesday and thanked the crowd for embracing them as warmly as the former Cardinals.

"It was amazing," Dowe said. "It was the first time for my family and friends to get to see me play since I turned professional and started playing in Europe.

"As you could see, I was yelling and screaming and just having fun with it. This is something that the city and Louisville in general needed. Everybody did an amazing job of coming out and supporting.

"You could see all the players having fun."

