BOZICH | What would Howard Schnellenberger say about Jeff Brohm's arrival as Louisville's football coach?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before the questions are asked about assistant coaches and scheduling, one vital question must be answered about Jeff Brohm's arrival as the football coach at the University of Louisville:
What would Howard Schnellenberger say about this thunderous handoff to his former Cardinal quarterback?
"I'll tell you exactly what Howard would say: Louisville football is back on a collision course with the national championship, and it begins at 5 p.m. today."
Those are the words of Beverlee Schnellenberger, Howard's widow and faithful teammate for every celebration, pothole, blind curve and victory lap during Schnellenberger's 10-year push to take U of L from a program that considered de-emphasizing football to one that just hired a native son (Brohm) from Purdue and the Big Ten.
"The University of Louisville is on a collision course with the national championship. The only variable is time."
"Howard always said the only variable was time," Beverlee said. "Well, now is the time."
Understand this: Beverlee Schnellenberger tried to talk Jeff Brohm into leaving Purdue for U of L four years ago, the first time the Cardinals offered him the job.
Howard did not do that. He listened to Brohm and helped him navigate the process.
"Howard told Jeff to do what his heart told him to do," Beverlee said. "I told Jeff that Louisville needed him and that he needed to go.
"Jeff and Howard were smarter than I was. It wasn't the right time then. It's definitely the right time now."
Indeed it is. Over the last two seasons, Brohm has won 17 of 26 games at Purdue. His 2021 team defeated Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. His 2022 team won the Big Ten West division title before the Boilermakers were beaten by Michigan in the Big Ten title game last Saturday night in Indianapolis.
Beverlee watched. Of course, she watched. She said that she and Howard watched Brohm's games on television whenever they aired in south Florida. She said Howard would frequently text or call Jeff with his thoughts during the season.
The Schnellenberger/Brohm connection has always been strong. Like Schnellenberger, Brohm's father, Oscar, played football at Flaget High School in Louisville.
After the 1987 football season, Schnellenberger offered a scholarship to Greg Brohm, Jeff's older brother, who played for Trinity High School. Many Division I coaches doubted that Greg was big or fast enough to play receiver at that level.
Schnellenberger was not most Division I coaches. He trusted his ability to evaluate and develop talent. In Greg Brohm, Schnellenberger saw a player who ran crisp routes and did not drop the football. Greg Brohm caught 45 balls for the Cardinals over four seasons, including four for touchdowns.
Greg Brohm was also another reason that Jeff Brohm signed with Louisville instead of Notre Dame, Ohio State or Tennessee after he graduated from Trinity in 1989.
"The Brohms are just a terrific family," Beverlee Schnellenberger said. "They are what Louisville football is about. I have so much respect for them."
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm celebrates a win as starting quarterback for the University of Louisville.
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm (second from left) appeared with his brother Greg, friend Chick DeSensi and his father Oscar at the Flaget High School alumni association luncheon Wednesday.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm leads his team onto the field for the Music City Bowl against Auburn in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2018.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
In this photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against TCU in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday. One big advantage for the Boilermakers: Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State don't appear on the schedule. They open the season by hosting Iowa on Oct. 24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
IMAGES | Jeff Brohm pictured through the years, from Louisville quarterback to head coach
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm celebrates a win as starting quarterback for the University of Louisville.
Jeff Brohm surveys the field as quarterback at Louisville.
Jeff Brohm, then an assistant coach at Louisville, speaks with his brother, Brian, who was the Cardinals' starting quarterback.
Jeff Brohm, then an assistant coach at Louisville, speaks with his brother, Brian, who was the Cardinals' starting quarterback. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm speaks with his quarterback in 2002 as head coach of the Louisville Fire of the AF2.
Jeff Brohm, right, pictured with his family in Louisville.
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm (second from left) appeared with his brother Greg, friend Chick DeSensi and his father Oscar at the Flaget High School alumni association luncheon Wednesday. WDRB Photo/Rick Bozich
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm spoke to more than 100 members of the Flaget High School alumni association Wednesday afternoon.
Jeff Brohm pictured when he was an assistant coach at the University of Illinois in 2010-11.
Jeff Brohm when he was an assistant coach at the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2012.
Jeff Brohm when he was introduced as head coach at Western Kentucky University in 2014.
Jeff Brohm addresses his team before a game in 2015 against LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Jeff Brohm enjoys a walk through campus on the way to a game as head coach of Western Kentucky University
FILE - Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, center, leads his team onto the field for the the team's NCAA college football game in the Music City Bowl against Auburn in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2018. Penn State thinks it can unseat Ohio State and Michigan as the top team in the Big Ten East. Purdue believes it can win the wide open Big Ten West. Thursday night's season opener could play a big part in what happens next. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, center, calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm looks on during the second half of a 2018 game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.
AP PHOTO/DARRON CUMMINGS
Howard Schnellenberger and Jeff Brohm
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against TCU in West Lafayette, Ind., Sept. 14, 2019.
Jeff Brohm will begin his sixth season at Purdue when the Boilermakers host Penn State on Sept. 1.
Jeff Brohm roams the sidelines as head coach of Purdue University
Louisville's ascent to a next-level program followed. In 1990, the Brohms played for the Cardinal team that finished 10-1-1, dominating Alabama in the Fiesta Bowl. Greg's career ended in 1992. Jeff exited after Louisville beat Michigan State in the 1993 Fiesta Bowl. Howard departed for Oklahoma after the 1994 season.
But the Brohm-Schnellenberger relationship grew. Jeff Brohm worked one season as Schnellenberger's quarterback coach at Florida Atlantic University in 2009 after Jeff left Louisville during the Steve Kragthorpe era.
Brohm consulted Schnellenberger on many of his career moves.
"Jeff was a like a son to Howard," Beverlee said. "He loved him very much and knew that as a coach he had a chance to be special because Jeff is very smart.
"Even now, when I watch Jeff's teams play, they remind me of Howard's teams because Jeff is very creative. He's always in control."
Beverlee Schnellenberger was invited to Brohm's introductory news conference, which is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium. Although she was in town this week to present a Catholic School award in Howard's name, she had to return to Florida and cannot attend.
But she promised to watch a live stream of the event and to return to what she hoped will be a packed Cardinal Stadium next fall.
"You know the other thing Howard always said?" Beverlee asked.
Who could forget?
"To believe is to be strong," she said.
"And I believe that Jeff Brohm is the coach who will get Louisville that national championship Howard wanted."