LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Howard Schnellenbeger, the larger-than-life college football coach who was the father of modern University of Louisville football, has passed away at the age of 87, Florida Atlantic University announced Saturday morning.
A cause of death has not been disclosed, but his health had been declining. He was hospitalized last summer after suffering a subdural hematoma from a fall.
Schnellenberger was born in Saint Meinrand, Ind., and grew up in Louisville. He was a muliti-sport star at Flaget High School before going to the University of Kentucky, where he played both basketball and baseball but starred in football as an All-American for Bear Bryant.
He later served as an assistant coach to Blanton Collier at UK before joining Bryant’s staff at Alabama.
With his gravelly voice and trademark pipe, Schnellenberger became perhaps the greatest builder of college football programs in the game's history.
Schnellenberger took over the Miami football program and built it into a national champion from scratch. He had left that position when then-athletic director Bill Olsen made a bold move to save football at the school, luring Schnellenberger back to his hometown to lead a program that had fallen upon hard times and was in danger of being scrapped.
Before Schnellenrger had left Louisville, his team was beating Alabama in the Fiesta Bowl in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl.
From Louisville, Schnellenberger went to Oklahoma, then helped build the program at Florida Atlantic.
The football facility attached to Cardinal Stadium bears his name.
More to come throughout the day on WDRB and WDRB.com.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.