LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- That didn't take long. Less than a week into the season. Kentucky's reward for defeating Michigan State in the Champions Classic was a move to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press college basketball poll.
In fact, the Wildcats were nearly a unanimous pick of the 65 voters. They earned 64 first-place ballots, including mine.
Who was the voter who did not put John Calipari's team on top?
Dave Borges of the New Haven (Conn.) Register.
Borges even gave an ordinary poll voting story some sizzle by giving the one dissenting vote to … Chris Mack, Jordan Nwora and the Louisville Cardinals, who actually finished fourth (behind Duke and Michigan State) in this week's poll.
Borges is a veteran college basketball writer who knows the game and has covered Connecticut basketball for years.
"It was nothing against Kentucky," he said. "Actually, I'm surprised I'm the only one who didn't vote Kentucky No. 1. I thought Duke or North Carolina would get some votes, too."
Nothing complicated or diabolical about Borges' ballot. He said that he voted Louisville second and Kentucky seventh in his preseason ballot.
When top-ranked Michigan State lost (to UK) and Louisville rolled over Miami and Youngstown State, Borges moved the Cardinals up one spot.
"I've been high on this Louisville team for a while," Borges said. "I like the roster, I like the talent, I like Jordan Nwora, I like Steven Enoch (who played at UConn). I think they have a chance to be really good.
"After they won those two games, I didn't have any reason not to jump them up."
Jump them up he did -- going with Louisville, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Michigan State in his top five. Less than 90 minutes after the ballots were posted, Borges earned 19 down votes from fans at polltracker.com, a website where you can check the ballots of every voter.
"I saw part of Kentucky's game against Michigan State," Borges said. "They're obviously very good. They might be the best team in the country. I'm not saying they aren't. I don't know. I don't think anybody knows. It's too early to tell."
Yes, it is.
But it isn't too early to say that Borges has been reminded of how wildly obsessed that fans in this area are about college basketball, including about polls that have no effect on the NCAA Tournament.
Here are the complete results from the poll this week.
1. Kentucky (64 first-place votes) 1622 poll points 2-0; No. 2 last week
2. Duke 1538 2-0 4
3. Michigan State 1451 1-1 1
4. Louisville (1) 1425 1 2-0 5
5. Kansas 1354 1-1 3
6. North Carolina 1187 2-0 9
7. Maryland 1166 2-0 7
8. Gonzaga 1136 2-0 8
9. Virginia 1134 2-0 11
10. Villanova 1064 1-0 10
11. Texas Tech 888 2-0 13
12. Seton Hall 869 2-0 12
13. Memphis 828 2-0 14
14. Oregon 804 2-0 15
15. Florida 616 1-1 6
16. Ohio State 544 2-0 18
17. Utah State 507 2-0 17
18. Saint Mary's (Cal) 438 1-0 20
19. Arizona 415 2-0 21
20. Washington 373 1-0 -
21. Xavier 370 2-0 19
22. Auburn 247 2-0 24
23. LSU 237 1-0 22
24. Baylor 179 1-1 16
25. Colorado 151 1-0
Also receiving votes: VCU 137; Florida State 112; Texas 95; Marquette 67; Tennessee 49; Providence 23; Purdue 21; Houston 18; Utah 14; Missouri 13; Arkansas 11; Mississippi State 9; Georgetown 4; Liberty 3; San Diego State 2; Creighton 1; Dayton 1; Northeastern 1; Vermont 1.
