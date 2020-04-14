LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All rise. The court of public opinion is now in session.
Even though the games we play have been put on hold by the novel coronavirus, the sports world cannot stop fussing. It’s unnatural.
There are draft choices to debate, locker room relationships to fix and logo disputes to solve.
You make the call:
Joe or No Joe?
In a season when the Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick in the NFL Draft on April 23, the proceedings will unfold from the basement of commissioner Roger Goodell.
Here is The Question: When the Bengals finally dispatch their pick to the commissioner, should they Zoom in or Louisiana State quarterback Joe Burrow, the guy who completed better than 76% of his passes last season with 60 touchdowns and only six picks while LSU rolled to the national title?
But Burrow is also the guy who completed less than 58% of his throws with 16 TDs and five picks a year earlier after he transferred from Ohio State, where he was unable to win the starting job.
Joe was a quarterback for the ages last season. But was he also a One-Hit Wonder?
Would it make more sense to package the pick for multiple high picks and find a way to draft Justin Herbert of Oregon or Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa later in the first round?
Bengals coach Zac Taylor appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday and said Burrow was their guy.
You make the call:
Joe or No Joe?
Mitchell or Gobert?
Donovan Mitchell was consistently an affable, engaging and funny interview during his two seasons at the University of Louisville, when the locker room was actually open for media members to talk to players.
He never ducked into the trainer’s room or hid from questions after losses or bad performances. The cameras and microphones always went directly to Mitchell.
Mitchell quickly advanced to star status with the Utah Jazz, where he should have won the NBA rookie of the year award in 2018.
He was on track to be in serious contention for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. He and center Rudy Gobert teamed to make the Jazz a reasonable longshot pick in the Western Conference playoffs.
No more.
Gobert, of course, was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, a test that quickly became the first domino that led to the shutdown of all sports in the U.S. History will recognize Gobert for another thing: his reckless behavior prior to his positive test, when he infamously scoffed at the seriousness of the virus, rubbing his hands on the electronic equipment of media members and messing with teammates in the locker room.
Mitchell was one of those teammates. He also tested positive for COVID-19.
Although both players are now symptom-free, there have been multiple media reports that their relationship is not.
In fact, The Athletic reported that the Mitchell-Gobert marriage is no longer salvageable.
One will have to go. You make the call:
Mitchell or Gobert?
Colts or Cathedral?
It appears that the Indianapolis Colts introduced a tweak to their logo this week.
Why?
Who knows?
I’ve never had a problem with their logo, the one that came from Baltimore in the Mayflower moving vans, but maybe the Colts need to sell a fresh batch of gear.
Or maybe their new logo isn’t really that new. As Jordan Heck of The Sporting News noted, the Colts are not the first Indianapolis area program to incorporate a drawing of the state of Indiana into their logo.
Look what Coach Kubuske (no first name included in his profile) created for Indianapolis Cathedral High School several years ago.
You make the call:
Cathedral or Colts?
