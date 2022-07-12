CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Calipari and several of his Wildcat players are making stops throughout the commonwealth this week, which included a couple near Louisville on Tuesday.
The UK coach is getting back to some of the things he was able to do with his teams pre-pandemic. Spreading some off-season cheer to big blue nation and helping to bond this team in the process.
The line to see Calipari started three hours before his scheduled arrival and by arrival time, wrapped all the way around the building. Several UK players helped to occupy those waiting in line while the coach signed autographs and took pictures.
There was no charge but fans were encouraged to donate gift cards or funds to help the victims of the western Kentucky tornadoes.
It's also a chance for Calipari to help mold his team into a team.
"When you do this, it's about servant leadership," said Calipari. "You're not better than anybody, you're just more fortunate. Now when you become that kind of teammate, that's what it's about, caring about others more than you care about yourself. And it you get that mindset as a team, now you're unbeatable."
"I don't take anything for granted," said UK center Oscar Tshiebwe. "If I get to meet them, I've got to do something for them because they follow us everywhere. They say they're coming to the Bahamas, I say 'wow, that's crazy.' So we've got to do anything. We've got to fight so we can win and make them happy."
Calipari added this when asked about the rivalry with U of L now that his former assistant Kenny Payne is leading the Cardinals.
"Kenny's my brother, he's family. I wish him well, except when we play him. I hope he gets his head bashed in when we play him. Other than that, I hope they win every game. Will we recruit against him? Some. But it's not like every kid we're recruiting, they're recruiting. And so I want him to go out and do well. This is his chance. This is his opportunity to prove himself. I've said it all along. He should have been hired five years ago at Louisville. But they got him now, he's surrounding himself with good people. He is a good person and so I think it's going to go fine."
Calipari and various players will be making four more stops this week; in London, Georgetown, Somerset and Morehead.
