LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — COVID-19 continues to affect the local high school football season.
Trinity announced it must forfeit its game at Cincinnati Moeller High School that was scheduled for Saturday night.
The school said that it had to forfeit because of a “large number of players having to quarantine related to COVID-19 guidelines.” The Shamrocks are scheduled to return to action at home against St. Rita of Cascia, Illinois Sept. 3.
Trinity Football - Due to a large number of players having to quarantine related to Covid-19 guidelines, we must forfeit our varsity game with Moeller High School scheduled for Saturday. We apologize to the Crusaders, their fans, and our fans for this situation.☘️🏈— Trinity Athletics (@trinitysports) August 26, 2021
Trinity, the defending Class 6A champions, lost their season opener to Carmel (Indiana) High School last weekend.
According to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website, the Trinity game was the 16th game set for this weekend that's been canceled.
