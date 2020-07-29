CRAWFORD | ACC settles on football plan, will start season Sept. 7, play 10 league games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday voted to begin its 2020 football season the week of Sept. 7-12, eliminating non-conference games in favor of a 10-game league schedule, plus one other game, for each of its teams.
In a historic decision, the ACC also will essentially admit Notre Dame as a conference member for the COVID-altered 2020 season only, allowing the Fighting Irish to play a league slate to fill out a schedule decimated by the national coronavirus landscape.
For the University of Louisville, it means that football season will begin on Sept. 12, tentatively, and will end as scheduled with the annual rivalry game against the University of Kentucky the weekend before Thanksgiving.
In between, it will be anything but business as usual.
Louisville’s five home opponents are FSU, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The road opponents are BC, GT, Notre Dame, Pitt and UVA.
The Cardinals originally were slated to begin the season on Wednesday, Sept. 2, against North Carolina State, in Cardinal Stadium. Instead, the Cardinals won't play the Wolfpack at all this season.
That game had been moved up a day to avoid conflict with rescheduled Kentucky Derby-week races at Churchill Downs.
