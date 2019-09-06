You are the owner of this article.
EKU at LOUISVILLE, 8 p.m.
CRAWFORD | EKU-Louisville, how to watch, storylines, picks and more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville is favored to beat Eastern Kentucky in Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, and before you say, "Well, yeah," just remember – Louisville's last football victory came on Sept. 15 of last year, and that was as much an escape as a win in a 20-17 victory over WKU.

So, players are ready to win a football game. Fans should be ready to win a football game. And Louisville, though it's coming off an 18-point loss to No. 9 Notre Dame, should be riding at least a modicum of momentum after playing well for most of that contest.

A quick setup of game day for the Cardinals:

1). Time: 7 p.m. EDT.

2). Where to watch: ACC Network Extra (Shawn Kenney and John Gregory). This is the online service of the ACC Network and is available by subscription – but not to those who don’t have access to the network via their TV (or online) service providers. Where to listen: WKRD-790 AM (Paul Rogers, Craig Swabek, Jody Demling).

3). Line: Louisville by 22.5. Over/under: 60.

4). Scouting EKU: The Colonels are coming off a 53-7 rout of Valparaiso, their biggest margin of victory over a Division I opponent since 2005. The Colonels have now won five straight dating back to the end of last season, and are 11-6 in their past 17 games. Redshirt sophomore Alonzo Booth carried seven times for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the opener, including an 82-yard TD run that was EKU’s longest run from scrimmage since 1987. EKU was the last FCS opponent to beat U of L, taking a 45-21 victory on Nov. 23, 1985. The Colonels are coached by Mark Elder, who is 15-19 in his fourth season.

5). Scouting Louisville: The Cardinals have won 18 straight against FCS competition. In their debut under coach Scott Satterfield, they took a first-quarter lead against No. 9-ranked Notre Dame and were tied until late in the first half when a fumble led to a TD that put Notre Dame up 21-14 at the half. The Cardinals rushed for 249 yards and 5.3 yards per carry, but struggled in the passing game. They’ll need to iron out some of those passing problems against EKU, which allowed only 68 yards rushing in its opener.

6). Spotlight player: Jawon Pass will be under the microscope in Game 2, expected to improve on his Week 1 passing performance, in which he completed just 12 of 27 passes for 184 yards. He wasn’t helped by his receivers, who dropped four passes. Pass was effective running the ball, however, carrying for both of Louisville’s first-quarter touchdowns and gaining 99 yards on the ground – though 67 of those were subtracted from his net total because of sacks.

7). Sideline storyline: To underscore the lack of depth Satterfield is dealing with in his first season, consider this stat from the opener – he faced the nation’s No. 9 ranked team with a team starting five former walk-ons. Louisville played nine current or former walk-ons in the game. And was still competitive. Tyler Hayfield on the offensive line and Marshawn Ford at H-back. Dayna Kinnaird was given a scholarship just two weeks ago, and started at defensive end. Ford, a former standout at Ballard, had a pair of catches for 43 yards.

8). Fan tip: The Card March entrance for Satterfield and his coaches and players will be at 4:30 p.m. under the Central Avenue overpass.

10). Picks: Rick Bozich – Louisville 27-10, Eric Crawford – Louisville 35-14.

