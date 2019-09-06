CRAWFORD | EKU-Louisville, how to watch, storylines, picks and more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville is favored to beat Eastern Kentucky in Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, and before you say, "Well, yeah," just remember – Louisville's last football victory came on Sept. 15 of last year, and that was as much an escape as a win in a 20-17 victory over WKU.
So, players are ready to win a football game. Fans should be ready to win a football game. And Louisville, though it's coming off an 18-point loss to No. 9 Notre Dame, should be riding at least a modicum of momentum after playing well for most of that contest.
A quick setup of game day for the Cardinals:
1). Time: 7 p.m. EDT. 2). Where to watch: ACC Network Extra (Shawn Kenney and John Gregory). This is the online service of the ACC Network and is available by subscription – but not to those who don’t have access to the network via their TV (or online) service providers. Where to listen: WKRD-790 AM (Paul Rogers, Craig Swabek, Jody Demling). 3). Line: Louisville by 22.5. Over/under: 60. 4). Scouting EKU: The Colonels are coming off a 53-7 rout of Valparaiso, their biggest margin of victory over a Division I opponent since 2005. The Colonels have now won five straight dating back to the end of last season, and are 11-6 in their past 17 games. Redshirt sophomore Alonzo Booth carried seven times for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the opener, including an 82-yard TD run that was EKU’s longest run from scrimmage since 1987. EKU was the last FCS opponent to beat U of L, taking a 45-21 victory on Nov. 23, 1985. The Colonels are coached by Mark Elder, who is 15-19 in his fourth season. 5). Scouting Louisville: The Cardinals have won 18 straight against FCS competition. In their debut under coach Scott Satterfield, they took a first-quarter lead against No. 9-ranked Notre Dame and were tied until late in the first half when a fumble led to a TD that put Notre Dame up 21-14 at the half. The Cardinals rushed for 249 yards and 5.3 yards per carry, but struggled in the passing game. They’ll need to iron out some of those passing problems against EKU, which allowed only 68 yards rushing in its opener. 6). Spotlight player: Jawon Pass will be under the microscope in Game 2, expected to improve on his Week 1 passing performance, in which he completed just 12 of 27 passes for 184 yards. He wasn’t helped by his receivers, who dropped four passes. Pass was effective running the ball, however, carrying for both of Louisville’s first-quarter touchdowns and gaining 99 yards on the ground – though 67 of those were subtracted from his net total because of sacks. 7). Sideline storyline: To underscore the lack of depth Satterfield is dealing with in his first season, consider this stat from the opener – he faced the nation’s No. 9 ranked team with a team starting five former walk-ons. Louisville played nine current or former walk-ons in the game. And was still competitive. Tyler Hayfield on the offensive line and Marshawn Ford at H-back. Dayna Kinnaird was given a scholarship just two weeks ago, and started at defensive end. Ford, a former standout at Ballard, had a pair of catches for 43 yards. 8). Fan tip: The Card March entrance for Satterfield and his coaches and players will be at 4:30 p.m. under the Central Avenue overpass. 9). Video: 10). Picks: Rick Bozich – Louisville 27-10, Eric Crawford – Louisville 35-14.
Scott Satterfield shouts to his team during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield talks with quarterback Puma Pass during Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Fans are primed for a revamped defense before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Fans at the Card March before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Scott Satterfield during Card March before Louisville's season opener against Notre Dame Monday Night.
Louisville players walk through Card March before their season opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville players arrive for Card March before the Cardinals' season opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra before Card March begins prior to the Cardinals' season-opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
The Goodyear blimp over Cardinal Stadium before Louisville faces Notre Dame in its 2019 season opener.
Notre Dame players pray at midfield after arriving at Cardinal Stadium before their season opener against Louisville Monday night.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield talks with offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Cardinal Stadium before Louisville's season opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
The Goodyear Blimp before Louisville's season opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
Mekhi Becton congratulates Jawon Pass after a touchdown during Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Jawon Pass is congratulated after a touchdown run during Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford fires up his unit before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield before Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Fans were fired up during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville marching band feature twirler Stephanie Lien performs before Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville takes the field for its season opener against Notre Dame.
Louisville takes the field before its season opener against Notre Dame.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book awaits a snap against Louisville.
Notre Dame running back Jahmir Smith scores the first touchdown in the 2019 season opener against Louisville.
Notre Dame celebrates a touchdown on its first drive against Louisville.
Jawon Pass leaps a defender during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Javian Hawkins rushes inside the 10 during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Jawon Pass eyes Notre Dame linebacker Drew White during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville fans cheer on the Cardinals during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Javian Hawkins breaks free for a long gain during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell bobbles a would-be touchdown reception during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
The Louisville sideline reacts to a play during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville quarterback Puma Pass waits for a snap during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville quarterback Puma Pass gets free for a touchdown during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville's Jawon Pass breaks free for a touchdown run during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass breaks into a smile during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Running back Javian Hawkins congratulates quarterback Jawon Pass after a touchdown run during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
The kickoff team is ready to go during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. reaches pay dirt during the Irish's season opening win over Louisville.
Quarterback Jawon Pass gets tripped up during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Javian Hawkins breaks free during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Wideout Dez Fitzpatrick fights through contact to try to catch a pass during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Former Louisville quarterback Reggie Bonnafon was introduced to the crowd during the Cardinals season opener against Notre Dame.
Louisville's Ty Tyler closes in on the quarterback during the Cardinals season opening loss to Notre Dame.
The Louisville defense celebrates a stop during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Amonte Caban and Chandler Jones celebrate a stop during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Chandler Jones leads the celebrations after a stop during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Linebackers coach Dale Jones gets in the grill of Amonte Cabon after a big third down stop during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville's Dorian Etheridge with a sack during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame tight end Chase Claypool on a big gain in the fourth quarter of a season opening win over Louisville.
Scott Satterfield shouts to his team during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame players sing the alma mater in front of fans after their season opening victory at Louisville Monday night.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield after Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Scott Satterfield shouts to his team during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.