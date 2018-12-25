LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football team captain Jonathan Greenard, who would have been the Cardinals' top returning defensive player in 2019, announced on Christmas day that he'll leave the program.
It's not the best Christmas Day news for the program, but also not unexpected.
Greenard led the Cardinals in tackles for loss two years ago, but did not play again after suffering a hand injury in Louisville's season-opener against Alabama this season.
Greenard earned his degree from U of L earlier this month, and is eligible to transfer and play immediately under NCAA graduate transfer rules.
A report from Rivals.com in early December said that Greenard would transfer to Florida, where he would reunite with former Louisville defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.
Through the school, Greenard denied having had any contact with Florida. He made no mention of a destination in a Twitter post announcing his transfer.
❤️✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/h4JxoWXxc6— Jon (@jongreenard7) December 25, 2018
In 2017, Greenard appeared in all 13 games for the Cardinals, leading the team and ranking 15th nationally in tackles for loss with 15.5. His seven sacks tied for the team lead.
His departure is another blow for an already-reeling Louisville defense that allowed 44.1 points and 483.5 yards per game last season, both among the worst totals for all Power 5 teams in the nation.
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.