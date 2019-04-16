LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky freshman Tyler Herro has heard all he needed to hear. He updated his status from “testing the NBA Draft waters” to “jumping in head first” Tuesday, announcing that he would forego his remaining eligibility at UK to remain in the draft.
The good thing about such a decision is that it can be an educated guess. Instead of going into the draft blind, Herro is allowed to talk to advisors and agents, get feedback from the NBA and learn exactly where he stands.
After all that, Herro feels confident he’ll land in a good spot in the draft and be able to play himself forward. Herro has never lacked for confidence.
“After exploring my options a little bit more and getting some immediate feedback, I’ve decided to remain in the draft,” Herro said Tuesday. “My hope was always to remain in the draft and begin my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA, but we wanted to be absolutely certain that taking that next step was in my best interests. After the information my family and I received, I believe that time is now, and I’m ready to jump into that next stage of my life with both feet.”
Herro was as tough-minded a player as Kentucky had last season, excelling in late-game situations and welcoming the spotlight that came with playing for the program. While he has some deficiencies in his game, he’s a hard-worker and should be a pretty safe bet for anyone looking for a talented 6-foot-5-inch shooter.
At the same time, he played with a guy who took a look at the NBA landscape after last season, came back to UK and likely made a great deal of money in improved draft stock. Herro seemed like a great candidate to do the same thing P.J. Washington did but instead joins Washington as Wildcats who will remain in the draft this season. Freshman Keldon Johnson has left the door open.
“As I said last week, Tyler is wired and driven like few other players I’ve coached,” UK coach John Calipari said. “Tyler was such a pleasure to coach this year because he didn’t let anyone else define what type of player he was; he defined what type of player he was going to be. He made the decision and put in the effort to become a complete basketball player who can score on the bounce, who can shoot it, who can defend and who can rebound. It’s his total package that will make Tyler successful at the next level. I’ve loved coaching him and I can’t wait to see what he does at the next level.”
Herro’s toughness, emotion and late-game heroics made him a crowd-favorite at Kentucky.
“I have absolutely loved my time at Kentucky, and I want to thank the Big Blue Nation for making a kid from Wisconsin one of your own,” he said. “This place will always be a second home to me. To my teammates, thank you for pushing me every day and for always having my back. I’ll never forget the memories we made this season, and I’ll bleed blue with you forever.”
