CRAWFORD | Louisville's McDonnell didn't mourn loss of what could've been a special season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I know, we live in a time of great national angst, of protest, of burgeoning national introspection. We are still in the midst of a pandemic, in which tens of millions have lost jobs, more than 100,000 have died and more than 2 million have come down with a virus that did not exist this time a year ago.
In other words, it’s not a difficult time to have perspective. It hits you in the face every time you turn on the television or pick up your phone. Having a bad day? It can always be worse.
Still, I have felt for guys like Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell and his players. It’s one thing to lose a season when you’re in a rebuilding year. It’s another to have the plug pulled when you have a top-ranked team, coming off a trip to Omaha with a ton of returning talent, including two pitchers who were eventually taken in the first round of the MLB Draft.
Last Friday would've been the Opening Celebration of the 2020 College World Series. Had the season gone well, Louisville might've been in the thick of it right now.
In the grand scheme, it’s just a game. But it could’ve been a big professional moment for McDonald and a lifetime kind of accomplishment for his players.
As you might expect, McDonnell isn’t dwelling on what was lost. I suppose I knew the answer before I asked the question when I asked him how long it took him to get over the disappointment of losing such a promising season.
“You know, I got over it pretty quick, and I challenged our players, no self-pity,” he said. “There's no crystal ball. We don't know what would have happened. We've been a part of national seeds, and know if you're at this dinner table enough, you're going to get some heartbreak losses. There's no guarantee ... I don’t spend a whole lot of time thinking about it. Too competitive, and my heart and soul is poured into these guys.”
None of this is a surprise. I’ve been around McDonnell after what had to be some of the most painful losses of his career. He always brings a perspective that is larger than baseball. Always.
Still, sometimes it’s good for us to hear the words. I guess that’s why I asked him about it.
“Life moves on, and we're challenging our kids to prepare for the future,” McDonnell said. “We're not going to do a whole lot of good feeling sorry for ourselves. As I always say, for that team we had this year ... it really stings for those guys. But everybody else is coming back. But even if we had won a national championship this year, I’d owe it to that group of kids coming in that we recruited and promised them the opportunity. So it really doesn't change how we'll go about this next year, because of all the new players and all the returners. I don't spend a whole lot of time thinking about it. Too competitive, and my heart and soul is poured into these guys. We'll support those guys who go pro. and we'll try to communicate with them and challenge them and make sure they finish school, for a couple of those that haven't finished. But it's right on to the next team. This is their window of opportunity. For all these new guys, their window is about to open up, and our job is to help them be the best they can be.”
With an abbreviated draft this year, next season figures to be a college basketball season like no other. Rosters are expanded. Players who would’ve been out of eligibility have been allowed to come back if they want to. Players who otherwise would’ve been drafted might be back, too. McDonnell expects more talent at the college level than perhaps anyone has ever seen in a given season.
“I think it's going to be a lot of fun for our fans,” he said. “Just from the ACC alone, I can picture each club. I had three or four guys on the USA Team or at the trials that are all back in the ACC. And I mentioned three or four guys, every team in our league and most of the top 100 teams in the country probably have three or four guys that they didn't expect to have. I think it'll be exciting. I just hope we can get through the winter, and have a healthy spring because I think college baseball is going to be a real joy next year for a lot of people.”
No matter the circumstance, you can count on McDonnell to find the joy.
