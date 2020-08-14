LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra on Friday updated fans on speculation stirring about what the Atlantic Coast Conference will do regarding football this fall.
All eyes have been on the ACC, Southeastern Conference and Big 12 Conference after the Big Ten and Pac-12 decided to postpone all fall sports on Tuesday. Both conferences are exploring spring options.
Tyra, however, said via Twitter that the ACC is poised to proceed, and if the information doesn't change, its stance isn't likely to.
"As the week comes to a close, I can tell you that the Louisville Cardinals and the ACC are planning to move forward with the plan to play football," Tyra said. "We do not anticipate this changing unless new information comes forward from the ACC Medical Advisory Group."
Tyra also said that U of L has submitted its plan to have fans attend games at Cardinal Stadium this fall. Tyra said several weeks ago that the university had several models it was looking at, depending on where the COVID-19 numbers went over the following weeks.
"We have submitted our plan for fans to be in attendance at home games in a limited capacity to Governor Beshear's office and we hope to receive an answer from them shortly," Tyra said on Twitter. "Once we do, we will reach out to our season-ticket holders immediately."
Beshear on Thursday said that the Big Ten and Pac-12 voting to move football to spring was a "gutsy call," and he indicated that he hoped the SEC and ACC might think about the option.
The governor's office this week, however, did approve a plan that would allow around 23,000 fans at the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby, and Beshear has praised the work of Louisville City Football Club, which has operated with just under 5,000 fans in a 15,000-seat facility since the USL Championship restarted in July.
Louisville is scheduled to begin its season on Sept. 12 in a home game against WKU.
