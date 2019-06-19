LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville will reprise its preseason basketball "Louisville Live" event on Fourth Street Live this fall.
The first-ever event downtown drew an enthusiastic crowd to watch the men's and women's teams work out in a half-court outdoor setting with plenty of loud music and pyrotechnics – or at least smoke, if not fire.
Louisville basketball players take in the scene at the Louisville Live event downtown.
Louisville basketball players take in the scene at the Louisville Live event downtown.
Chris Mack at the 2018 Louisville Live event at Fourth Street Live.
Christen Cunningham greets fans at the Louisville Live event.
Chris Mack makes an entrance at the Louisville Live event.
Chris Mack makes an entrance at the Louisville Live event downtown.
Louisville's basketball team at the Louisville Live event downtown.
Jordan Nwora holds up his three-point shooting title belt at the Louisville Live event downtown.
Khwan Fore dunks during the slam-dunk contest of the Louisville Live event downtown.
Darius Perry dunks during the slam-dunk contest of the Louisville Live event downtown.
Louisville fans enjoy the Louisville Live event downtown.
Vince Tyra shoots around before the Louisville Live event downtown.
This year's event will take place on Sept. 27, according to the men’s basketball Twitter account. More details will be released at a later date.
Louisville’s urban take on popular preseason "madness" events included team drills, a three-point shooting contest (complete with wrestling-style belt for the winner) and a slam dunk contest.
Louisville coach Chris Mack welcomes a team with six of its top seven scorers returning and a highly regarded recruiting class. The team has been ranked in the top five of several preseason projections nationally.