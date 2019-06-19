Darius Perry Dunk Louisville LIve

Darius Perry slams one home wearing a Donovan Mitchell jersey during U of L basketball's Louisville Live event downtown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville will reprise its preseason basketball "Louisville Live" event on Fourth Street Live this fall.

The first-ever event downtown drew an enthusiastic crowd to watch the men's and women's teams work out in a half-court outdoor setting with plenty of loud music and pyrotechnics – or at least smoke, if not fire.

This year's event will take place on Sept. 27, according to the men’s basketball Twitter account. More details will be released at a later date.

Louisville’s urban take on popular preseason "madness" events included team drills, a three-point shooting contest (complete with wrestling-style belt for the winner) and a slam dunk contest.

Louisville coach Chris Mack welcomes a team with six of its top seven scorers returning and a highly regarded recruiting class. The team has been ranked in the top five of several preseason projections nationally.

