LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The issue of race, already front and center at a Kentucky Derby that will see protests from multiple national groups calling for justice in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Metro Police officers, entered from inside the gates of Churchill Downs on Tuesday.
Speaking with reporters after the Derby post-position draw, Barclay Tagg, the 82-year-old trainer of 3-5 favorite Tiz The Law, was asked if he had concerns over protesters who have promised to be outside the gates attempting to disrupt the race.
“I don’t know what these guys are going to do, these rioters," Tagg said. "Who knows? All I know is you’re not allowed to shoot them, and they’re allowed to shoot you. That’s what it looks like to me, so I don’t know what to think about it.”
Tagg arrived in Louisville late Monday and said he wasn’t aware of events that had transpired in the city over the past several months, with nearly 100 consecutive days of protests or demonstrations. While there have been some nights of violence, most demonstrations in Louisville have ended without arrests or injuries.
“I don’t know what’s going on in the city and I don’t know what’s going on with all these riots and whatnot, but stuff doesn’t look good” Tagg said when asked by WDRB’s Rick Bozich if he was worried about the security of his horse. “It’s not like you can grab your horse and run off with it, or something like that.”
