LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Trinity's Nathan McIlroy and Armon Tucker
Nathan McIlroy connected with Armon Tucker for a 49-yard touchdown pass in the Shamrocks 43-14 win over Male in a rematch of the 2019 Class 6A state championship.
South Oldham's Nate Garrison and Kellen McGee
South Oldham with some trickeration — a halfback pass! Nate Garrison got the pitch and, running toward the end zone, found Kellen McGee for a 21-yard touchdown.
Floyd Central's Caleb Slaughter
Floyd Central improved to 4-1 with a 38-10 win over Jeffersonville, and the first score was set up by a diving interception from Caleb Slaughter.
Credit Spencer Didat, who deflected the pass, with an assist.
Vote for your favorite below:
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 5
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.