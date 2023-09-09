LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below
CAL's Justin Ruffin
Christian Academy's Justin Ruffin bowls over a few tacklers and turns on the burners for a touchdown. Ruffin had eight catches for 201 yards and two scores.
Floyd Central's Isaac Kaiser
Floyd Central's Tristan Robertson throws to Isaac Kaiser, who uses a spin move and stiff arm to break free for a 62-yard touchdown.
South Oldham's Nick Hamilton
South Oldham quarterback Nick Hamilton goes 65 yards on a quarterback-keeper for a touchdown against rival North Oldham.
