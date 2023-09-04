LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fairdale running back Zavier Burks is Week 3's winner of the First Down Friday Play of the Week.
Burks dominated the ground game against Eastern, scoring four touchdowns and had 339 yards on just 14 rushes. That's an average of over 24 yards per rush.
He also had a touchdown run of over 50 yards. Despite the dominant performance from Burks, Eastern came out with the 33-32 victory.
Ballard's Larry Irvin's 34-yard touchdown throw to Maurice Stephens came in 2nd place while Floyd Central's Tristan Robertson 70-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Bernardi came in 3rd.
To view the winning play, click below:
