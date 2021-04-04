LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four teams from Kentucky were selected Sunday in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament after sealing automatic bids with conference championships.
Kentucky, Louisville, WKU and Morehead State will compete in the NCAA Tournament hosted in Omaha, Neb. The 48-team tournament begins April 14.
"I think they've earned the opportunity to get in the tournament and see what we can do."Head Coach Craig Skinner discusses @KentuckyVB's resilience over the season.#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/R5lig66ogU— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 4, 2021
After winning the Southeastern Conference title for the fourth consecutive year, Kentucky was selected as the second overall seed in the tournament. The Wildcats (19-1) will play the winner of UNLV and Illinois State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Louisville earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the ACC title for the third time in program history. The Cardinals (14-2) were the 11th national seed and will see the winner of San Diego and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Western Kentucky (WKU) will play Jackson State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament after winning the Conference USA championship and remain undefeated at 21-0.
Morehead State earned an automatic bid with an Ohio Valley Conference championship. The Eagles (16-1) drew Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
