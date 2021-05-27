LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grab a pencil and a notebook. Pull up a chair. There’s football news in every direction. This will take awhile.
First, and most importantly, the University of Louisville became the latest school to announce its football program will welcome full capacity crowds for the 2021 season, beginning with the Cards’ home opener Sept. 11 against Eastern Kentucky.
The news you've been waiting for...Details: https://t.co/jbXjRx4lhg#GoCards pic.twitter.com/iN1yCJNkX8— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) May 27, 2021
U of L also announced pre-game tailgating will be allowed in its stadium parking lots.
“This is the news our fans have been waiting for,” Vince Tyra, UofL's vice president and director of athletics, said in a statement. “We are BACK, my friends. We couldn’t be more excited to fill our house and welcome Card Nation back home. Get your tickets. Plan your tailgate. Bring your voice. Our football team and staff are so excited to see you. So am I. Let’s bring our Louisville Football life back to Floyd Street.”
And, kickoff times and television networks were announced for multiple Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana games.
The Cards will open their season against Ole Miss at 8 p.m. Sept. 4 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. ESPN will televise that one.
Kentucky will open its season on the same day, welcoming Louisiana-Monroe at noon at Kroger Field in Lexington. That game will air on the SEC Network. The Wildcats will remain home on Week 2, hosting SEC East rival Missouri at 7:30 p.m. That game will also air on the SEC Network. And Kentucky will remain at Kroger Field on Week 3, hosting Tennessee-Chattanooga at noon in another SEC Network game.
Indiana also announced the kickoff times for six games. The Hoosiers will open at Iowa at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4, a game that will air on the Big Ten Network. Tom Allen’s team will return to Memorial Stadium in Bloomington to hold Idaho at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Idaho is coached by former U of L offensive coordinator Paul Petrino.
🚨 #IUFB Updates 🚨 pic.twitter.com/i8Eykszi8t— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 27, 2021
In Week 3, IU will host Cincinnati in a noon start. Then on Sept. 25, the Hoosiers will visit Western Kentucky in Bowling Green. That game will kickoff at 8 p.m. and air on the CBSSports Network.
The Hoosiers will also host Michigan State at noon Oct. 16 and visit Maryland for a game that will kickoff at noon on Oct. 30.
Louisville also announced that season ticket packages remain on sale for the 7-game home schedule.
Season tickets for UofL home games, which includes games against national power Clemson and intrastate rival Kentucky, are currently on sale by visiting GoCards.com/tickets (link: https://gocards.com/sports/2021/4/7/2021-football-season-tickets.aspx) for ticket prices and more information. Season ticket packages start at just $140, providing substantial savings over single-game ticket prices.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.