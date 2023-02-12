Hot first half shooting, Konno's career day sparks U of L over Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norika Konno hit four shots from three-point range for a career-high 12 points, all in the first half as University of Louisville women's basketball shot its way to a 29-point halftime lead and turned back Clemson 81-69 Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cardinals made 10-of-16 shots from beyond the arc in the opening half. Louisville used a 20-2 burst to turn a 10-8 first quarter lead into a 30-10 2nd quarter advantage. Chrislyn Carr added a couple of threes and Hailey Van Lith had three as the Cardinals built that lead to 51-22 at halftime.
"Recently my mentality has been to be grateful for everything," said Konno, the senior from Japan. "I was struggling a lot but it's crossed the end."
"I'm excited for her because she works hard," said head coach Jeff Walz. "She's in the gym working extra on her game and then she's working really hard in the classroom as well. It's what college athletics is all about to see a kid like that really do well."
Van Lith hit 5-of-6 shots from deep and led all scorers with 19 points. Konno and Carr each had 12 and Mykasa Robinson tied a career-high 10 points to go with nine assists and five rebounds. It was Louisville's (19-8, 10-4 in ACC) fourth straight win.
Clemson (14-13, 5-10 in ACC) was led by Amari Robinson with 16 points and Ruby Whitehorn with 14.
Louisville is on the road for games Thursday at No. 10 Notre Dame and Sunday at Boston College.
