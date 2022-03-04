LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the University of Louisville men’s basketball team lost at Virginia Tech, 75-43, Tuesday night, it was the Cards’ largest of defeat ever against the Hokies.
When U of L lost at Wake Forest by 21 last Saturday, that was also the largest defeat the Cards have suffered against the Demon Deacons. Back-to-back defeats by a combined 54 points.
When was the last time the Cards lost consecutive games by more?
Dial back to the 1940-41 season when Louisville lost to Marshall by 21 and Evansville by 34. Heck, a 32-point loss to Hanover preceded the loss to the Purple Aces.
That is the kind of chatter the Cards will try to stop Saturday when they play their Senior Day home finale against Virginia.
Interim head coach Mike Pegues said Malik Williams will return from a one-game suspension and return to the starting lineup with three other seniors: Jarrod West, Mason Faulkner and Noah Locke. Unlike the other three, Locke has the option of playing one more college season here or elsewhere. Locked said he will make that decision after the season.
“It was the best decision for me (to come to U of L),” Locke said. “I don’t have any regrets for coming here. It’s made me a better person.”
Time: Saturday, Noon; KFC Yum! Center.
TV: ESPN2 — Doug Sherman, play by play; Jordan Cornette, analyst.
Records: Virginia is 17-12 overall, 11-8 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, tied for seventh place with Virginia Tech. The Cards are 12-17 and 6-13, tied with Boston College and Pittsburgh for 11th.
The Last Time: The Cavaliers defeated Louisville, 64-52, in Charlottesville on Jan. 24, getting 15 points and five assists from point guard Kihei Clark.
The Rankings: Neither team in the ranked in the AP college basketball poll. Virginia is No. 76 in Ken Pomeroy’s computer power formula and No. 79 in the NCAA Net formula. U of L is No. 140 in KenPom and No. 134 in Net.
The Quote: Pegues said that he wanted U of L fans to treat Williams with respect despite the two suspensions he has earned this season:
“He’s a kid. He’s not a professional. I hope they treat him as such.”
The News: The Cardinals need a victory to finish with a winning home record. Louisville has won eight of 15 home games, losing four of its last five at its downtown arena.
The Matchup That Matters: Clark is the last remaining starter from Virginia’s 2019 NCAA title team, and the Cavaliers depend on him to generate offense with his ability to penetrate and distribute the basketball.
Strengths: Offensively, Virginia ranks in the top five in the ACC in offensive rebounding and turnover percentage. Louisville’s best offensive category remains two-point field goal percentage. They’re eighth in the league at 50.6%.
Weaknesses: Give Virginia all the three-point shots possible. The Cavaliers are 14th in the ACC at 31.4%. Louisville ranks 14th in the ACC in defensive efficiency and in forcing turnovers.
Tasty Tidbits: The Cards have won 17 of their last 21 Senior Days. The Cavaliers have not played this week and have not won since Feb. 19, losing their last two games to Duke and Florida State. Virginia guard Armaan Franklin is an Indianapolis native who played his first two seasons at Indiana. Franklin has struggled to shoot the ball from distance, making 39 of 148 attempts for 26.4%.
Prediction: Virginia 64, Louisville 57.
