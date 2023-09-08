LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Quarterback Shuffle has been a game that coach Tom Allen has often played with the Indiana University football team.
The Hoosiers gave three guys extended looks at the position last season after four guys worked through the rotation in 2021. He declined to name a starter before the opening game in 2022 and again this season. He said he wanted to watch how guys performed in game action before settling on a guy.
After losing their season opener to No. 5 Ohio State by 20 points last Saturday, the Hoosiers defeated FCS flyweight Indiana State, 41-7, in front of an announced crowd of 42,775 at Memorial Stadium Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana.
Did the victory deliver significant clarity about who Indiana will use at quarterback next Saturday when IU plays Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at noon?
It certainly looked that way.
Tayven Jackson, the younger brother of former IU basketball all-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, played like he deserves to be the guy, ahead of redshirt freshman Brandon Sorsby.
Allen refused to decide on a starter after the game, saying that both quarterbacks played well. He said that he would huddle with offensive coordinator Walt Bell and the rest of coaching staff. He said he would pick a starter for the Cardinals this weekend.
"They're both talented young guys," Allen said. "But it's important to have a guy ... it's a good issue to have, two guys who can run you system."
Although he did not throw a touchdown pass, Jackson led the offense to five touchdowns while completing 18 of 21 passes for 236 yards. He made solid throws on short or long routes.
A four-star recruit from Center Grove High School south of Indianapolis, Jackson played in three games last season for Tennessee before transferring to IU in January. He looked in control of the offense and spread passes to nine receivers.
IU (1-1) continued its quarterback shuffle with Jackson and Brandon Sorsby. After surging to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, the Hoosiers followed with erratic play in the second and third quarters in a performance littered with penalties, sloppy tackling and inconsistent run blocking.
Indiana State, for the record, went 2-9 last season. The Sycamores lost their season opener to Eastern Illinois last week. IU out-gained ISU, 558-93, and forced 8 punts.
Jackson started and led IU to touchdowns on drives 73, 81 and 71 yards on their first three possessions.
After IU stalled on its first possession in the second quarter, Sorsby, the opening week starter, returned. IU managed only 3 points on its final 2 possessions of the opening half, in part because halfback Jaylin Lucas fumbled, which led to a 75-yard Indiana State touchdown return.
Lucas scored twice and finished with 88 yards on 10 carries, along with 4 catches for 39 yards.
"He was very dynamic tonight," Allen said. "That's who he is."
Jackson returned to run the team in the third quarter. After a three-and-out, Jackson led IU 93 yards on 13 plays for a touchdown that pushed IU ahead, 31-7. The Hoosiers also scored on a 45-yard drive for Jackson on the next drive.
Sorsby, for the record, led Indiana to a pair of field goals while completing 9 of 16 throws for 108 yards,
The early numbers in Jeff Sagarin’s college football predictor formula have Louisville rated 9.42 points better than Indiana, but the formula has not been updated to include this week’s games.
"I think we have a deep team," Allen said. "We have a lot of guys who can make plays ... but it's a huge test coming up next weekend."
