LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after both the Purdue and Indiana football teams canceled practice because of an increase in positive tests for the novel coronavirus, the Hoosiers and Boilermakers announced Wednesday that the 2020 Old Oaken Bucket game will not be played this season.
It was scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The rivals had played every season since 1920.
Neither school said if the programs plan to play Dec. 19 as currently planned on the Big Ten schedule.
Here is the official release from both schools:
"Indiana and Purdue have mutually agreed to cancel Saturday's scheduled football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington due to rising COVID-19 numbers at both schools.
"We're certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game. We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority.
"We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals." - Joint statement from Indiana Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson and Purdue Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.