LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coming off a sixth straight trip to the Elite Eight with some heavy graduation losses, Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz knew he was going to have to have a successful offseason in the transfer portal.
His first addition is a strong one. Jayda Curry, a 5-foot-6-inch sophomore from Cal who was the Pac-12 freshman of the year in 2022 and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection by league media this past season told the Bally Sports Network on Monday that she’ll continue her college career with the Cardinals.
ESPN ranked her the No. 4 available player in the transfer portal in a listing last week. Curry is the second Cal player to join Louisville's program in recent years, joining Kianna Smith, who helped lead Louisville to a Final Four in 2022 and was a second-round WNBA Draft pick last year.
"I took my visit and enjoyed everything about it," Curry told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson on the Bally Sports Network. "The coaching staff, the girls. Just the program’s history and their proven success. I’m just excited to be on that big stage. They just made the Elite Eight this year and have been there consecutively for a couple of years. And just trying to be that person who can come in and help and impact them and take them a little farther, back to the Final Four again and hopefully win a national championship."
Just In: Jayda Curry will transfer to @LouisvilleWBB. Curry leaves Cal after entering the transfer portal.In an exclusive with @BallySports, @jayda_curry explains her decision. https://t.co/kbwdPmL0NE pic.twitter.com/mpRAkFOtFo— 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) April 3, 2023
Curry averaged 15.5 points per game last season, which led Cal and ranked fifth in the Pac 12. She shot 33.3% from three-point range. As a freshman, Curry averaged 18.6 points and 1.4 steals per game.
She was California’s Miss Basketball after graduating from Centennial High School in Corona, Calif.
"I’m super excited to start my journey there and get the work in and get it done," Curry said.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.