LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thirteen days after he was taken to Norton Brownsboro Hospital because of serious health issues created by the novel coronavirus, Louisville sports personality Jody Demling was released and returned home to his family Wednesday afternoon.
Demling confirmed the news when he posted this Tweet as he and his wife, Angela, son, Tanner and daughter, Cassidy, celebrated with Chick-Fil-A.
Well, I’m a little beaten and bruised (you should see the other guy 🤪) but so very excited to be home with my amazing family. I have a long way to go on my recovery but I keep taking steps forward every day and am excited to now be home with my rock star wife @ademling and kids pic.twitter.com/QFQ5Ug7MiP— Jody Demling (@jdemling) April 15, 2020
Demling started feeling poorly March 27 and was taken to the hospital April 2. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator the following day as he was moved into intensive care.
Demling’s improvement began last week, and he has twice tested negative for the virus.
A fixture around Trinity High School, Demling worked at The Courier Journal for more than two decades, primarily as the high school sports editor and a horse racing writer.
He left the newspaper in 2012 to run CardinalAuthority.com, a website dedicated to University of Louisville basketball.
Demling, 48, also does sports reports for WHAS radio, TV reports for WAVE3 and serves as an analyst for U of L basketball and football.
Even ESPN personality Scott Van Pelt sent his congratulations.
