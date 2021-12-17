LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after losing a game against Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic, the University of Kentucky basketball team will pick up a new opponent in the event. Kentucky will now face North Carolina at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, after the same thing happened to the Tar Heels.
Ohio State was forced into a COVID pause, and UCLA, which had been scheduled to face UNC, had to back out of its games against the Tar Heels for the same reason.
North Carolina is off to an 8-2 start this season and has won five straight games. The Tar Heels have five players averaging double figures, led by sophomore guard Caleb Love at 16.2 points per game. Junior forward Armando Bacot is adding 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
The Tar Heels are receiving votes in both major polls. Kentucky, at 7-2, is ranked No. 21 nationally, and will be looking to bounce back from a 66-62 loss at Notre Dame.
Saturday’s matchup will mark the fourth between the two schools in the CBS Sports Classic. UK is 2-1 vs. the Tar Heels in the event after falling to North Carolina last season. That game was also a rescheduled matchup to closely align COVID-19 testing protocols between the competing programs and their respective conferences.
UNC won last season’s matchup 75-63 in Cleveland, but the Wildcats have won five of the last eight matchups overall in the series.
North Carolina leads the overall series 25-16, and is 12-6 in neutral-site matchups.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.