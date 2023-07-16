Tre Mitchell.jpg

Tre Mitchell shoots the ball against Canada on July 16, 2023 in the GLOBL Jam gold medal game. (UK Athletics photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Behind a 23-point performance from Justin Edwards, Kentucky had no problem putting away Canada to claim the gold medal in the GLOBL Jam Sunday night.

The Wildcats came away with a 89-72 victory as Tre Mitchell scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and Antonio Reeves also had 18 points.

The Wildcats held an 11-point lead after the first quarter but Canada cut it to six points due in part to a 13-4 run in the second quarter.

At halftime, Edwards led the way for Kentucky with 17 points and four rebounds. 

The Wildcats pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring Canada by 13. Mitchell played a major part in that with eight points in the third.

Despite UK's young team going up against older players, they still ended the GLOBL Jam with a 4-0 record and a gold medal.

Kentucky's average margin of victory was 14.6 points. Reeves had 18 made 3-pointers over the four games as the team shot 37.9% from beyond the arc.

