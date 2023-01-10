FILE - Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen coaches players before the Rams play against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has re-hired former Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, returning him to the program he built into one of the SEC’s top attacks in 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)