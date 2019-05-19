(WDRB) -- The Kentucky softball team is three wins away from an appearance in the Women's College World Series.
The No. 14 Wildcats advanced to their seventh NCAA Super Regional in program history with an 11-1 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday in Lexington.
For the seventh time in program history, KENTUCKY is SUPER!!FINAL - Kentucky 11, Virginia Tech 1#WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/31Nf9ooKkw— Kentucky Softball (@UKsoftball) May 19, 2019
UK was led offensively by junior second baseman Alex Martens, who went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in five runs.
Senior catcher Jenny Shaper got the bats going with a solo home run in the top of the third inning. Kentucky piled on two more runs to take a 3-0 lead into the fourth.
Coach Rachel Lawson's Wildcats pulled away for good in the game's final two frames, scoring five runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth.
Autumn Humes earned the win in the circle. The junior right-hander threw a complete game and surrendered one earned run on five hits.
The series win over the Hokies marked the third consecutive season that Kentucky has swept the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats dominated the Lexington Regional, outscoring their opponents 26-4 on the weekend.
Kentucky will play the winner of the Seattle Regional, either No. 3 Washington or Mississippi State, in the Super Regional round.
