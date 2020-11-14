LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Wildcats held off Vanderbilt 38-35 at Kroger Field in their first game since the death of offensive line coach John Schlarman. The 45-year-old assistant died Thursday after a battle with cancer.
On the first possession of the game, the Wildcats took the field with only 10 men, leaving the left guard sport open in honor of the position Schlarman played at Kentucky from 1993-1997. UK took a delay of game penalty, which Vanderbilt declined.
We took a delay of game penalty to begin the game in loving memory of @CoachSchlarman 💙Then @Landon_Young_67 stepped on the field wearing #65 in #SchlarmanStrong honor https://t.co/NT2QmVikY7 pic.twitter.com/VmIPKSM9o5— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 14, 2020
UK jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter when Terry Wilson took a quarterback keeper 32 yards into the end zone. Wilson also threw two touchdown passes in the first half.
The Commodores answered with two touchdowns before halftime. UK led 21-14 at the break.
Kentucky started the second half with a Chris Rodriguez touchdown run to take a 31-14 lead. Rodriguez then gave UK a 17-point cushion in the fourth quarter with a 74-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 38-21 with just over nine minutes left in the game.
Rodriguez led the Wildcats with 149 yards rushing.
Kentucky’s usually stingy defense gave up 407 yards of offense to the Commodores.
UK (3-4) heads to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, next Saturday to take on top-ranked Alabama (6-0). The Crimson Tide’s scheduled game this week at LSU was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.