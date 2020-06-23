LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To say Asia Seidt is a high achiever is to understate things.
The Louisville native just finished a four-year run as the most decorated swimmer ever at the University of Kentucky. Fifteen Southeastern Conference championship medals. Twenty-one All-America honors. Five individual school records.
And things get even more impressive with her work out of the pool.
Seidt gave over 200 hours of community service. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 GPA in Kinesiology. That's all A's for four years. In fact, the Sacred Heart Academy graduate is pretty sure she's never gotten less than an A in her life. Ever.
Last month she was named the winner of the SEC's highest honor, the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
"When I got the call from (UK Director of Athletics) Mitch Barnhart that I'd won the Boyd McWhorter Award from the SEC, I was honestly speechless," said Seidt. "I couldn't talk to him at one point."
Seidt is coming to grips with a more abrupt ending to her swim career than expected. She was getting ready to go to the NCAA Championships when the pandemic shut things down.
"I was training the best I ever had," said Seidt. "I was so excited to go into that meet. We had one of the best teams I'd ever been on since I've been at Kentucky and we were so excited to see what we could do."
That meet was going to be followed by the Olympic Trials. When those were postponed for a full year, it was decision time for Seidt.
"I had long conversations with coaches, family and friends but I decided at the end of the day, I'm ready to start graduate school and a new phase of my life."
It took a while to come to that decision.
"There were definitely a lot of tears," said Seidt. "A lot of contemplating, going back and forth. I remember at one point, I said I was going to retire and then a week later, I was back to training really hard again. I wasn't really sure what I wanted to do. I talked with my coach Lars (Jorgensen) from UK a lot and he helped me through it and made me realize, it is OK to take a step back and look at things and realize what's best for my future."
Her immediate future includes Physical Therapy School at UK. It's a three-year program that begins in August.
"It's difficult to find something as satisfying as swimming," concluded Seidt. "But I'm looking forward to finding something different. It's been eighteen years of swimming and swimming and swimming so changing up my routine should be pretty fun."
But definitely not easy.
