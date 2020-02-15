LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After losing four of five games on late 3-pointers, Bellarmine made sure it wasn't close Saturday at Knights Hall against Quincy. The Knights put five players in double figures, used a late first-half surge to take control and controlled the second half for a 90-66 triumph over the Hawks.
Thursday's defeat against Truman State was especially difficult as the Knights rallied from 17 down to take a 2-point lead at home with four second left, then saw the visitors Taylor Scott hit an off-balance 35-footer to win the game at the buzzer.
Alex Cook had 14 points and nine rebounds. Dylan Penn had 12 points. Ben Weyer contributed 11 points in his first game back after missing most of three games with an ankle injury. Ethan Claycomb made all four of his shots from the field, including three from deep for 11 points, and Pedro Bradshaw was also in double figures with 10.
Quincy had a 21-20 lead just past the midway point of the first half, but Bellarmine outscored them 26-9 over the last nine minutes to lead by 16 at halftime. The Knights outscored the Hawks 40-18 in the paint, and bench scoring was 41-13 in favor of the home team.
Bellarmine (17-6, 10-6 GLVC) is back on the road this week, travelling to Missouri S&T on Thursday and Maryville on Saturday.
