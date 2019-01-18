LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany High School and Silver Creek High School had met sixty times previously in boys basketball and only four times had Silver Creek come out on top. The Dragons got number five Friday and it was the first time ever they had prevailed at New Albany.
Silver Creek raced out to a big early lead then had it reduced to just two starting the fourth quarter. They held the ball for two and half minutes to start the fourth quarter, waiting for New Albany to come out of its zone defense. When the Dogs did, Dragon Sophomore Kooper Jacobi converted a three-point play to push the lead back to five and the momentum back to the visitors who went on to a 51-44 victory.
Jacobi finished with 16 and Senior Zane Gross had 17 to lead Silver Creek (12-2). New Albany (7-6) was led by Derrick Stevenson with 17.
At the Republic Bank Boys Louisville Invitational Tournament, Seneca made the most of its first semi-final trip in nine years with a 61-59 win over Ballard. The Redhawks get Trinity in Saturday's 4:00 pm final. The Shamrocks held off Waggener in the other semi, 44-41.
In girls action, Butler won a back-and-forth sixth region showdown at Mercy, 62-57 behind 18 points from Jabriel Kelly.
