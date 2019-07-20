LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This time the win stood.
In a post-race scene reminiscent of the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs, the trainer Jason Servis and the handlers for Maximum Security had to wait out an inquiry involving their horse after he crossed the wire first in the Grade One Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park in New Jersey Saturday night. Unlike the decision that disqualified the three-year-old in the Kentucky Derby for interference, this inquiry went his way and he was declared the winner after holding off Mucho Gusto to win by 1 and 1/4 lengths.
The question was whether or not Maximum Security caused King for a Day to check along the rail as they neared the home stretch of the mile and an eighth test. King for a Day was the horse that beat Maximum Security in his only race since the Derby, the Pegasus Stakes. The Todd Pletcher-trainee had the lead after six furlongs but checked and eventually finished 5th.
"The first time I saw it (the video replay), I thought there was no way they can take this horse (Maximum Security) down,'' said Maximum Security owner Gary West. "The other horse was going backwards in my opinion.''
Bob Baffert was bidding for his ninth Haskell win. The trainer of runner-up Mucho Gusto, agreed with West.
"I'm glad they didn't disqualify him (Maximum Security). That would have been awful,'' Baffert said.
It was the second grade one victory for Maximum Security who also won the Florida Derby. He paid $3.60 to win as the 4-5 favorite.
Spun to Run finished third with Everfast fourth in the field of six. The race was postponed over two hours and started around 8:10 pm because of the oppressive heat in New Jersey.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.