LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tye Lawson is back at his alma mater and back on the field. The second-year head coach, former quarterback and 2005 Waggener graduate said his group is understandably a little behind where they were last July.
"We lost the month of June and obviously the offseason weight-lifting program," Lawson said. "The numbers are fine, but you can just tell their bodies are not in the shape they were at this time last season."
But that is more than offset by the fact that they are back together, doing something — anything — related to football.
"As a coach and an educator, you really worry about the kids when you don't see them every day," Lawson said. "We're excited to be here with them just to have a sense of belonging for them and for us. It almost gives them a sense that there's a light at the end of the tunnel of all that's going on in our city and our nation."
"I couldn't wait to get out here even if we have to wear masks sometimes or be 6 feet apart," senior safety/wide receiver JaMikel James said. "It's definitely better than being home."
Lawson is always on his players to sanitize and keep their distance. James said the hardest part is remembering to keep that 6-foot distance, but he feels like the team is doing well with it.
And Waggener has a bit of an advantage in doing that compared to some other schools, something that would generally never be considered an advantage in football.
"This will be the only time you hear a coach say this," Lawson said. "Our numbers are low enough for us to be able to manage a practice and a workout rather than a couple of other schools that have to go in separate sessions and use the entire campus to host the team."
The Wildcats have had close to 25 players for the workouts. They hope to be up more 40 for the potential season.
