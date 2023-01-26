LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifth-year senior Garrett Tipton was the hero as Bellarmine used all but .2 seconds of the clock to complete its comeback.
That's how much time they put back on the clock after Tipton's contested three lifted the Knights over visiting Eastern Kentucky, 72-71, before a fired up Freedom Hall crowd Thursday night.
After a back-and forth first half, Bellarmine fell behind EKU by 15 in the second half and still trailed by 12 with just over five minutes left before mounting a late charge.
Ben Johnson's three-pointer got Bellarmine back within single digits at 68-59 with 5:17 to go. Peter Sudor then scored five straight to make it a four-point game. Tipton's three with 55 seconds to go set up his game-winner from the top right of the circle off a feed from Alec Pfriem.
The Knights bench emptied but the officials looked at the video replay and added the .2. A tip after a length of the court pass by EKU was off the mark.
"Pride and happiness," said Bellarmine Head Coach Scott Davenport after the game on ESPN+. "Pride in this basketball program. Happiness for every single player, manager, coach. It is happiness. I said at halftime, that is two really, really good basketball teams playing. That was one heck of a college basketball game. This league is incredible. I'm proud. I'm happy."
Juston Betz played all 40 minutes and led the Knights (10-12, 5-4 ) with 18 points. Ben Johnson had 14, Tipton 13 and Pfriem 12. Sudor was also in double figures with 10 points and led the team with 11 rebounds and 5 assists.
EKU (13-9, 6-3) was led be Michael Moreno with 21 points and 9 rebounds. These same teams will meet again Saturday night in Richmond at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.