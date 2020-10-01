LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual rivalry between Trinity and St. Xavier football has a different date and a different venue this year.
With all that 2020 has brought, it shouldn't be a surprise that the reworked high school football schedule had to be altered one more time last week by a citywide curfew, which delayed the meeting between the Shamrocks and the Tigers an additional week.
"Didn't really need the extra week. We've only played one game as it is," said St. X head coach Kevin Wallace, whose team is 0-1 after a 14-0 loss to Bowling Green. "This is 15 weeks of work that we've put in so far since June, and we're excited about finally getting the opportunity to play again. It's been three weeks since we got on the field."
"It was disappointing because we were all looking forward to playing that game," added St. X linebacker Kurtis Cotten, a senior, about the game being postponed. "We all were ready, but I just look at it as another week to get better and focus on Trinity."
Trinity enters the rivalry matchup, typically the fifth game of the season, with a dominant 2-0 record. The Rocks have defeated Cincinnati's Moeller 44-7 and defending 6A state semifinalist Male 43-14.
"Any time you're playing a rivalry like that, the energy of the kids gets the coaches excited," Trinity head coach Bob Beatty said. "They're excited, excited we finally get to play. Two weeks is a long time."
"We were ready during the week last week, and once we found out the game was canceled and rescheduled for this week, you know, we were just amped up and ready to play," added offensive lineman Alex Moore, a senior. "Ever since the start of practice Monday, so we're ready, we're ready."
No pep rallies will be held at the schools this year, and in another twist, the game is being played at St. X and not Cardinal Stadium due to crowd restrictions.
"It has a little bit of a different feel to it, but for our players it's still St. X-Trinity," Wallace said.
"White lines are there; the dimensions are the same," Beatty said. "You know, I don't care what field it is; let's rock 'n' roll. Again, just very fortunate that we're getting to play."
Beatty then stopped himself.
"We're not there yet," he said. "I hope we get to play. Let me rephrase that."
The Shamrocks and the Tigers hope to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. X's Brother Thomas More Page Stadium.
