LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky head football coach Tyson Helton is grateful that Conference USA is moving forward with the season and that his Hilltoppers have a chance to open the season against Louisville.
But he knows that first game is just the beginning of the battle for 2020.
“Hopefully. we can all take a sigh of relief and say we finally made it to the finish line," Helton said. "But then you got to say, hey, just when you think it’s over, it’s just begun. We have to play the football season."
WKU is scheduled to open the 2020 campaign at Cardinal Stadium Sept. 12. Helton realizes how tenuous the situation is with COVID-19.
“I think the teams that are going to be the successful teams this year are the ones that handle the issues,” he said.
Helton said a couple players have opted out for 2020, and he has had open and honest conversations with his players and staff about their concerns.
Even with protocols in place, Helton said the team has had a few positive tests from both symptomatic and asymptomatic players.
“I think that’s to be expected," he said. "I think our staff has done a good job of handling that. I think our testing has done really good.”
Helton said the tests will continue throughout camp. Like many teams, not only does the coach have a depth chart for players, but he also has one for his coaching staff in the case that the coronavirus sidelines on the play-callers.
“You’re going to lose players throughout the season. You’re going to lose coaches," Helton said. "I feel great about our staff. If for some reason, God forbid, I have to sit and quarantine because I test positive, I feel like our coaching staff wouldn’t miss a beat.”
As the players try to focus on protocols within practice, they’re also trying to focus on that opener against U of L.
“It’s a big opportunity for all of us. Playing a Power Five school is always a big deal” WKU defensive end Juwaun Jones said. “We played them last year, and they got the best of us. But I think we got something special for them this year. We’re going to give them our all.”
