LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC clinched a postseason berth with Sunday’s 3-1 win over visiting New Mexico United. LouCity captain Paolo DelPiccolo scored twice in the first half to give the Boys in Purple a 2-1 halftime lead. Jimmy McLaughlin added another goal in the 75th minute.
“I thought it was an excellent 44 minutes in the first half. We concede one shot — maybe two in the first half — and then I think we got a little bit fatigued in the second half,” said LouCity head coach Danny Cruz. “I thought we closed the game out really well. I was really proud of Jimmy…(he) certainly helped us out there.”
DelPiccolo scored the match's first goal in the eighth minute on an assist from Antoine Hoppenot. Six minutes later, DelPiccolo scored again, this time on an assist from Oscar Jimenez.
Amando Moreno cut LouCity's lead to one goal late in the first half, the visitors only shot on goal during the match.
McLaughlin sent in the match's final goal midway through the second half.
✂️ and a 🚀Jimmy only scores bangers. pic.twitter.com/qFboCe8CAr— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) October 3, 2021
The win sends Louisville to the USL’s postseason for a seventh consecutive year.
DelPiccolo said the focus was just winning the game, not looking ahead to the playoffs.
“I didn’t even know we clinched. That’s never our goal here…the objective is to win every game: regular season, playoffs, everything. So, we keep going ahead,” DelPiccolo said.
Louisville City has five regular season matches remaining before the playoffs begin, starting with Saturday’s home game against Sporting KC II. That game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on WBKI and live on the WDRB Now app.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Sports. All Rights Reserved.