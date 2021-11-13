LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a match that was evenly and intensely contested throughout, Louisville City's Jonathan Gomez earned a penalty in the 87th minute and its leading goal-scorer, Cameron Lancaster, drilled it home for a 1-0 victory in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
LouCity will travel to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday at 7 p.m. It will be the seventh appearance in the conference finals for LouCity in its seventh year of existence. LouCity won USL championships in 2017 and '18, and has reached the finals in three of the past four seasons.
The teams combined for 10 yellow cards, with three going to the home team.
Charlotte came in as the USL's hottest teams, with 11 wins in its past 13 games. But Louisville's defense had been outstanding over the past two matches, and was again on Saturday.
LouCity allowed only three shots on target, the last coming just moments after Lancaster's penalty strike, but goalkeeper Chris Hubbard, a former Trinity High standout, saved it over the crossbar and Charlotte didn't seriously threaten again.
LouCity managed five shots on frame.
The game-winner came after defender Jonathan Gomez was isolated with Charlotte's Joel Johnson, who fell down when faked and hit the ball with his arm, resulting in a hand-ball call.
For Lancaster, it was his 11th penalty conversion in 12 tries.

