LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jonathan Gomez planned it out perfectly. He signed with LouCity FC as a 16-year-old hoping to develop on his way to a contract with a top European Club.
He accomplished that when he signed Real Sociedad of La Liga in September. Still, he finished out his season with the home club, being named to the USL Championship's All-League team last week. On Tuesday, another honor: He was named the USL Championship Young Player of the Year.
The left back was a defensive force but also contributed at the other end of the pitch, with two goals and eight assists. Defensively, he tallied 39 interceptions, 117 recoveries and a 75.9 tackle success rate. He was a major contributor in the club's seventh straight appearance in the Eastern Conference finals.
“I think it’s a testament to not only what I’ve done but what we did here as a team at LouCity,” Gomez said of his latest honor. “Obviously, we didn’t end how we wanted, but I think we still had a strong season. I’m proud of my individual performances, and it’s an honor to collect this accolade knowing how many quality young players there are in the league.”
Gomez was called up to practice with the Mexican National Team during the season and has been reported to be under consideration for a call-up to the U.S. Men's National Team in the coming week.
Gomez was right at home with an older, more experienced LouCity roster, ranking third in minutes played, second in interceptions and second in assists and chances created (42).
“Being at top club like this and getting First Team minutes at a young age really helped me develop in my game both on the attacking and defensive side,” Gomez said. “I’d say my game has more improved on the attacking side, which is what people look for in modern fullbacks.”
LouCity Head Coach Danny Cruz said Gomez has been a hard worker and committed to his club and teammates.
“The kid has an unbelievable work ethic and understanding of the game," Cruz said. "It’s no surprise to us at Louisville City that he’s reached the heights he has. The sky’s the limit, and we’re excited as a club to have played a part in his development. We’re looking forward to continuing to watch his growth in the future.”
Now, Gomez will carry the banner for the USL -- and LouCity -- on to Spain for the next chapter in his professional career.
“I’m looking forward to just getting over there, getting started and seeing where it can take me,” Gomez said. “I’ll be in Spain in one to two weeks and hopefully getting to know my teammates before I can start playing in January.”
Gomez received 22% of the vote to earn the award, while El Paso Locomotive FC’s Diego Luna finished second with 14%, and San Antonio FC’s Jose Gallegos finished third with 12%. Nineteen players overall received votes in balloting.
The 2021 USL Championship Awards were voted on by team technical staffs and executives and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL Championship market. Voting was conducted following the conclusion of the 2021 Championship regular season.
