LouCity's Paolo DelPiccolo controls a possession against Pittsburgh on Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Connor Cunningham)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is returning to the Eastern Conference Final for the eighth straight season after a dramatic victory over the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night.

Carlos Moguel Jr. sent in the game-winning kick in a shootout to send LouCity to the conference final. LouCity made all five kicks in the shootout that was the result of a second half comeback.

Russell Cicerone scored two goals in the first half for Pittsburgh. 

LouCity was held scoreless and was trailing 2-0 until the 83rd minute, when Manny Perez scored.

Cameron Lancaster sank a penalty kick two minutes later to tie the match.

After the teams were scoreless in the two 15-minute periods of extra time, the shootout ensued. 

LouCity is 8-0 in playoff openers in the club's history.  

