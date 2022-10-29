LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is returning to the Eastern Conference Final for the eighth straight season after a dramatic victory over the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night.
Carlos Moguel Jr. sent in the game-winning kick in a shootout to send LouCity to the conference final. LouCity made all five kicks in the shootout that was the result of a second half comeback.
From @LouCityAcademy to game-winning PKs to send his team to the Eastern Conference Final. @CarlosMoguelJr, ladies and gents. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Rmkg4b6VZ9— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) October 30, 2022
Russell Cicerone scored two goals in the first half for Pittsburgh.
LouCity was held scoreless and was trailing 2-0 until the 83rd minute, when Manny Perez scored.
Cameron Lancaster sank a penalty kick two minutes later to tie the match.
After the teams were scoreless in the two 15-minute periods of extra time, the shootout ensued.
LouCity is 8-0 in playoff openers in the club's history.
